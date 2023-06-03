Max Blumenthal in audience - At TrumanCon panel on diversity, equity, inclusion featuring Pentagon officials

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Notice hearing the woman tell Max to let go of the microphone after hearing his question.
Max Blumenthal of The GrayZone - At TrumanCon panel on diversity, equity, inclusion featuring Pentagon officials, I asked how many equitable bombs produced by conference sponsor Lockheed Martin were dropped on kids of color in Palestine & Syria. I also asked if any non-binary US Navy divers blew up Nord Stream