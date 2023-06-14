BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Let it Rot" - China's Youth are Giving Up on Life
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
94 views • 06/14/2023

You may have heard of Lying Flat or Bai Lan or "Let it Rot", what is happening to the youth of China today?...


Support Sasha and I on:

Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Bitcoin - bc1qxfjp2t6x5dpslv59u0jl89m6k643hcn8h2jsvp
Ethereum - 0x6Da150a2A8529110017Ed4db68B3dF0084900280
Paypal: https://paypal.me/serpentza

DOCUMENTARY LINKS:
Conquering Southern China: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conqueringsouthernchina
Conquering Northern China: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conqueringnorthernchina
Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesomechina

Join me on
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina
Twitter: @serpentza
Instagram: serpent_za



Keywords
chinawarculturechineseuplyingflatyouthitgiveletmandarinlanmainlandrotbai
