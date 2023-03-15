Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwo'Ole

Chembuster





March 15, 2023





ENGLISH

SERVICE-INFORMATION: The technical circumstances of operating this profitless and advertising-free information channel become more and more difficult. The last weeks almost all videos were not developed in reasonable time and sometimes had to be uploaded several times. In some cases up to 5 times to be able to publish a current video.

The system is obviously constantly working at a limit. The effort to keep the channel up to date now devours almost the whole day.

Therefore, there will be no more updates for an indefinite period of time.

Thanks for your interest so far and maybe see you some time in the future.

ps.: Maybe think about a donation for BITCHUTE, so that the service can be improved!?

https://support.bitchute.com/supportingus/supporting-bitchute

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My channels:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/

https://vimeo.com/chembuster





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3qEVAoubTqlt/



