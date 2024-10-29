Harris' "border failure" resulted in Jocelyn's death. Governor of Texas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump just dropped this absolutely heartbreaking ad.
Her daughter was reportedly sexually assaulted for 2 straight hours, and killed, by illegal aliens.
"I woke up to notice [my daughter] wasn't in her bed [...] She was strangled to death. Left with no pants..."
"Kamala Harris was in charge of immigration and our borders. If we had better border policies... I truly believe this all could have been prevented."
"Under her - my daughter's life was ripped away from her. She had her entire life ahead of her."