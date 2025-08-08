AG Bondi offering $50MN reward for 'info leading to ARREST' of Venezuela’s Prez Maduro

Biden upped reward to $25MN in January

Now Trump’s DOUBLED it.

Adding response:

❗️‘PATHETIC & RIDICULOUS’ — Venezuelan FM Yván Gil over ‘BOUNTY’ on Prez Maduro

Saying it’s the ‘most ridiculous SMOKESCREEN we have ever seen’ in response to AG Bondi

Adding more about US Targets:

US Sanctions 18 entities linked to Iran — State Department

The US has announced new sanctions targeting 18 individuals and entities accused of facilitating Iran’s sanctions evasion and supporting internal repression, according to a statement by the State Department.

Sanctioned targets include financial and IT firms, one of which allegedly helped Iranian security services restrict internet access for citizens.

The US said it would continue efforts to block Iran's access to global financial systems.