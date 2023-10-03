© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥Matt Gaetz Blasts US Congress Members for Being in Pockets of Lobbyists & 'Special Interests' - Right Before House Speaker McCarthy Ousted 😮
“I take no lecture on asking patriotic Americans to weigh in and contribute to this fight from those who would grovel and bend a knee for the lobbyists and special interests who own our leadership.”