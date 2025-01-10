BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pfizer Internal Documents Show Over 158,000 Adverse Reaction Reports Within 2 Months
The release of internal documents by a Pfizer whistleblower, revealing that the company had received more than 158,000 reports of adverse reactions within just two months of the vaccine's rollout, has ignited serious concerns about the vaccine's safety and efficacy. This disclosure has intensified public mistrust towards the pharmaceutical industry and highlighted the urgent need for greater transparency and accountability in the development and distribution of vaccines.

vaccinesreactionspfizeradverseadversereactions
