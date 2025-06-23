BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
God's Executive Orders
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
16 views • 2 months ago

6/22/2025

Romans 13:8-10 God’s Executive Orders

Intro: When a President makes an Executive order it does not become law until ratified by Congress.  But it is designed to be a stop gap, temporary or emergency measure until it can become law.   It was used sparingly until the 21st century and our recent Presidents.  They have issued hundreds of Executive orders that the next president makes executive orders to undo the previous presidents executives orders.  So if they don’t become law they are not worth the paper they are autopen signed on!  (did you catch that!)  But God the creator and executive of all things has made some orders that cannot be suspended or changed or undone.  

 

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
