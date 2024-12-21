EDTA: The Life-Saving Benefits of this incredible 'natural' substance called EDTA

There are at least seven types of EDTA and they are not all the same. GH's Microsomal Calcium Disodium EDTA is different. It is Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid, which is an incredible natural substance, similar to household vinegar, that offers powerful support for the body's ability to detoxify from heavy metals such as lead, aluminum, and mercury. This EDTA contains sulfur which binds to mercury, preparing it for removal from the body. Most of the standard EDTA products alone will not provide the sulfur-binding benefits.



The next generation of rapid delivery supplementation with our energy-enhancing, cold-processed MicroSomal™ High-Purity Calcium Disodium EDTA. Over 25 years of research and development brings you an advanced technology that is 20% or more effective and bioavailable than standard liposomal products on the market.



What is MicroSomal™ Technology?



Liposomes produced by liposomal technology are used by some products claiming better delivery and absorption. This technology is known to have difficulty penetrating tissues, maintaining stability, and staying in a liquid state. In most cases, they're made using chemicals, solvents, and/or non-organic ingredients. We took all the good about liposomal technology and brought it to the next level.



Top Benefits:



1. Chelation of Heavy Metals: Calcium Disodium EDTA supports your body to help remove heavy metals like lead, cadmium and other toxic metals by binding to these substances. This property may be beneficial in reducing the health risks associated with chemical and toxic metal exposure.



2. Chelation of Inorganic Minerals: Calcium Disodium EDTA supports your body to help remove accumulated inorganic minerals from the body by binding to these substances. This property may be beneficial in reducing the health risks associated with excess toxic overload of inorganic mineral consumption, calcification or exposure.



3. Cardiovascular Health: Calcium Disodium EDTA supports your body's ability to remove arterial plaques by chelating calcium deposits within arteries. This could lead to improved blood flow and a potentially reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.



4. Antioxidant Properties: Calcium Disodium EDTA contains antioxidant properties, which may help combat oxidative stress by neutralizing harmful free radicals. Antioxidants play a role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases and the effects of aging.





EDTA: Benefits



EDTA DETOXIFIES VENOMS!

EDTA removes the effects of a heart attack.

EDTA removes or reduces angina pectoris-chest pains.

EDTA removes or reduces cardiac stress intolerance.

EDTA reduces shortness of breath in coronary artery disease.

EDTA can bring back the elderly from senility and improve memory and reduce the incidence of Alzheimer's disease and Pick's Atrophy.





EDTA reduces blood pressure in about 60% of high blood pressure patients.

EDTA can eliminate intermittent claudication (leg cramps and leg pain and numbness due to poor circulation).

EDTA can reverse diabetic gangrene. It can restore impaired vision, particularly in the diabetic whose suffering from macular degeneration.

EDTA improves memory, can prevent the deposition of cholesterol in the liver, it reduces blood cholesterol levels.

EDTA can convert and normalize 50% of irregular heart rhythms. Chelation reduces or relaxes excessive heart contraction.

It reduces heart irritability and increases potassium within the cells of your body.

EDTA removes lead and cadmium and other heavy metals from the body.





EDTA removes calcium from arteriosclerotic plaque. It dissolves kidney stones, reduces serum iron and protects against iron poisoning and iron storage disease of the liver.

EDTA reduces heart valve calcification, improves heart.

EDTA reduces dark pigmentation associated with varicose veins.

EDTA heals calcified necrotic ulcers and improve the vision in diabetic retinopathy. It dissolves small cataracts. It makes arterial walls more flexible.

EDTA helps to prevent and reduce osteoarthritis. It reduces and alleviates the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

EDTA helps to smooth skin wrinkles, lowers insulin requirements for diabetics.





EDTA even dissolves large and small clots or thrombi.

EDTA can reduce or reverse the effect of a stroke, particularly after the stroke, but even as late as two years following a stroke. It reduces the need for bypass surgical procedures.

EDTA can greatly reduce the need for lower extremity amputations.

EDTA: Research









