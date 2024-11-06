Veteran Activist Explains How Pandemic Treaty Supersedes Sovereignty - Reggie Littlejohn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are both trying to control us, but in different ways, says Reggie Littlejohn, the president and founder of Anti-Globalist International and Women’s Rights Without Frontiers. As a veteran activist combating globalism and tyranny around the world, Reggie knows all too well exactly how these two megalithic machines are attempting to bring the world under their exclusive control. Whether by medical tyranny, digital tracking and tracing, or humanistic doctrines that are contrary to the Word of God, their tentacles are everywhere. Reggie also highlights the dangers of the Pandemic Treaty, which would supersede American sovereignty - and they are trying to pass it as quickly as possible before Joe Biden leaves the White House.
TAKEAWAYS
The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing System is a proposed policy that incentivizes countries to find pathogens
Such a policy would plunge the world into a chronic state of emergency and pandemic
One Health is a globalist platform that equates humans, animals, plants and the environment as the same - which is anti-Biblical
Digital vaccine passports is one way the global network of the WHO would love to surveil the world’s population
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Anti-Globalist International: https://www.antiglobalist.net/
One-Health: Ecological Equity: https://bit.ly/48xyqC1
🔗 CONNECT WITH REGGIE LITTLEJOHN
X: https://x.com/reggielittlejhn
🔗 CONNECT WITH WOMEN’S RIGHTS WITHOUT FRONTIERS
Website: https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):
https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/