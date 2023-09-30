BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
October 4th: The American Fear and Horror Show Exposed
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
443 followers
443 followers
2927 views • 09/30/2023

It is time to critically and rationally discuss the October 4th EAS/IPAWS test. Americans are addicted to fear and horror and we need to stop feeding this addiction. Rather, our focus should be looking to inspiration, hope, and practical ways to overcome the dark days ahead. Who are those spreading the fear and horror? "Silo" pundits with their opinions, Alt Media, and government agencies all of whom have their particular reasons to panic the public. We need to investigate and ask the tough questions of, "Why are these actors spreading fear and terror?" "What is going on that they do not want us to see?" Be very careful whom you trust as we move forward. Let us go down a small rabbit hole.


Keywords
terroraddictiontrustfearbrain damageebolafemafrequenciespsyopsalgorithmfear factoreasemergency alertbleeding outoctober 4thoct4ipawsintegrated weapon systemhumanity united now
