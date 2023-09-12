Comparing Vaccinated to Unvaccinated Children - Here's the Data - Vaccines Destroy Health

The medical establishment was created by Rockefeller.



ALL of it. And for over 100 years the medical establishment has

been lying to us all through their Propaganda and the Media.

Real doctors, showing real data about vaxxed vs unvaxxed children

and their resulting health conditions.

It is plain to see that vaccines are harming children and adults alike.

I want to include some more information for you below, please follow the links

and print / save / share the available documents on these websites!

Our children's health is the most important issue that we face!

And right now it under attack by evil men and corporations who support

the depopulation agenda and the "New World Order" Slave State we must oppose.

The video clips that I used were from @Ceylon, @TheVigilantFox, and

@WorldCouncilforHealth, @HealthImpactNews and @ChildrensHealthDefense.

These are all excellent sources for information and I highly recommend that you subscribe to their channels!

Please follow these links and download / Share the information they provide

I also compiled these links on the America at War blog which you can find here:



https://conservativethinkingamericans.wordpress.com/2023/09/11/analysis-of-health-outcomes-in-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-children-developmental-delays-asthma-ear-infections-and-gastrointestinal-disorders-brian-s-hooker1-and-neil-z-miller/

Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental

delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders

Brian S Hooker1 and Neil Z Miller2

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/05-28-20-Analysis-of-Health-Outcomes-in-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-children.pdf

Vaccine Safety Project

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/members-only/

‘Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak’ — Why RFK Jr. and I Wrote This Book

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-rfk-jr-brian-hooker/?itm_term=home

Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed Study

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Vaxxed-Unvaxxed-Parts-I-XII.pdf

https://www.healthchoicevt.com/science/studies-comparing-vaccinated-to-unvaccinated-populations/

Download a Free Immunization Journal for Every Child You Care About!

https://info.cmsri.org/immunization-journal

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated: Guess who is Sicker?

https://healthimpactnews.com/2017/vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-guess-who-is-sicker/

Thank You for caring enough to SHARE this information with everyone you know!

In the office, at home, on the internet, and everywhere else people gather!



