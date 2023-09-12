Comparing Vaccinated to Unvaccinated Children - Here's the Data - Vaccines Destroy Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The medical establishment was created by Rockefeller.
ALL of it. And for over 100 years the medical establishment has
been lying to us all through their Propaganda and the Media.
Real doctors, showing real data about vaxxed vs unvaxxed children
and their resulting health conditions.
It is plain to see that vaccines are harming children and adults alike.
I want to include some more information for you below, please follow the links
and print / save / share the available documents on these websites!
Our children's health is the most important issue that we face!
And right now it under attack by evil men and corporations who support
the depopulation agenda and the "New World Order" Slave State we must oppose.
The video clips that I used were from @Ceylon, @TheVigilantFox, and
@WorldCouncilforHealth, @HealthImpactNews and @ChildrensHealthDefense.
These are all excellent sources for information and I highly recommend that you subscribe to their channels!
Please follow these links and download / Share the information they provide
I also compiled these links on the America at War blog which you can find here:
https://conservativethinkingamericans.wordpress.com/2023/09/11/analysis-of-health-outcomes-in-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-children-developmental-delays-asthma-ear-infections-and-gastrointestinal-disorders-brian-s-hooker1-and-neil-z-miller/
Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental
delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders
Brian S Hooker1 and Neil Z Miller2
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/05-28-20-Analysis-of-Health-Outcomes-in-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-children.pdf
Vaccine Safety Project
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/members-only/
‘Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak’ — Why RFK Jr. and I Wrote This Book
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-rfk-jr-brian-hooker/?itm_term=home
Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed Study
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Vaxxed-Unvaxxed-Parts-I-XII.pdf
https://www.healthchoicevt.com/science/studies-comparing-vaccinated-to-unvaccinated-populations/
Download a Free Immunization Journal for Every Child You Care About!
https://info.cmsri.org/immunization-journal
Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated: Guess who is Sicker?
https://healthimpactnews.com/2017/vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-guess-who-is-sicker/
Thank You for caring enough to SHARE this information with everyone you know!
In the office, at home, on the internet, and everywhere else people gather!