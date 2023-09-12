BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Comparing Vaccinated to Unvaccinated Children - Here's the Data - Vaccines Destroy Health
America at War
386 views • 09/12/2023

The medical establishment was created by Rockefeller.


ALL of it. And for over 100 years the medical establishment has
been lying to us all through their Propaganda and the Media.

Real doctors, showing real data about vaxxed vs unvaxxed children
and their resulting health conditions.

It is plain to see that vaccines are harming children and adults alike.
I want to include some more information for you below, please follow the links
and print / save / share the available documents on these websites!

Our children's health is the most important issue that we face!
And right now it under attack by evil men and corporations who support
the depopulation agenda and the "New World Order" Slave State we must oppose.

The video clips that I used were from @Ceylon, @TheVigilantFox, and
@WorldCouncilforHealth, @HealthImpactNews and @ChildrensHealthDefense.

These are all excellent sources for information and I highly recommend that you subscribe to their channels!

Please follow these links and download / Share the information they provide

I also compiled these links on the America at War blog which you can find here:


https://conservativethinkingamericans.wordpress.com/2023/09/11/analysis-of-health-outcomes-in-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-children-developmental-delays-asthma-ear-infections-and-gastrointestinal-disorders-brian-s-hooker1-and-neil-z-miller/ 

Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental
delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders
Brian S Hooker1 and Neil Z Miller2

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/05-28-20-Analysis-of-Health-Outcomes-in-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-children.pdf 

Vaccine Safety Project
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/members-only/ 

‘Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak’ — Why RFK Jr. and I Wrote This Book
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-rfk-jr-brian-hooker/?itm_term=home 

Vaxxed vs Unvaxxed Study
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Vaxxed-Unvaxxed-Parts-I-XII.pdf 

https://www.healthchoicevt.com/science/studies-comparing-vaccinated-to-unvaccinated-populations/ 

Download a Free Immunization Journal for Every Child You Care About!
https://info.cmsri.org/immunization-journal 

Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated: Guess who is Sicker?
https://healthimpactnews.com/2017/vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-guess-who-is-sicker/ 

Thank You for caring enough to SHARE this information with everyone you know!
In the office, at home, on the internet, and everywhere else people gather!


Keywords
healthchildrendrugscdcimmunityschoolpoisonvaccinegovernmentimmunizepharmawho
