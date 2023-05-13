© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gtfpv012d
God's going to raise Miles up, and he will be in a better position.
上帝让文贵提升到另一个高度，让他提升到另一个更好的位置。
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp