Defeating Deep State Goliath BlackRock | Part Six
The New American
The New American
2342 followers
623 views • 07/25/2023

BlackRock is a critical tool of the Deep State being used to hijack American business to serve the New World Order, but resistance is growing quickly and this Goliath can be stopped, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. In this episode of Behind The Deep State, Alex gives ideas on how it can be done. From state and local governments removing their money to investors deciding to pull their assets, people across the country can help defeat this monster. The first step is exposure, and that is already happening. You can help. The next step is action.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Watch Part One: https://thenewamerican.com/blackrock-driving-business-into-the-arms-of-the-new-world-order-part-one/


Watch Part Two: https://thenewamerican.com/aladdin-blackrocks-shady-ai-system-that-even-its-competitors-use/


Watch Part Three: https://thenewamerican.com/blackrock-boss-larry-fink-is-a-deep-state-bigwig-part-three/


Watch Part Four: https://thenewamerican.com/blackrock-fourth-branch-of-totalitarian-government-part-four/


Watch Part Five: https://thenewamerican.com/behind-the-deep-state-blackrock-and-the-fed-consummate-conflict-of-interest-part-five/

Keywords
wefblackrocklarry finkklaus schwab
