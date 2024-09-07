BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LUKE 19:44 ~ FULFILLED in 70 AD
The Final Witness
The Final Witness
33 views • 8 months ago

LUKE 19:41 ¶ And when he was come near, he beheld the city, and wept over it, 42 Saying, If thou hadst known, even thou, at least in this thy day, the things which belong unto thy peace! but now they are hid from thine eyes. 43 For the days shall come upon thee, that thine enemies shall cast a trench about thee, and compass thee round, and keep thee in on every side, 44 And shall lay thee even with the ground, and thy children within thee; and they shall not leave in thee one stone upon another; because thou knewest not the time of thy visitation.

ABSOLUTELY FULFILLED ~ 70 AD

Will Be Completely Fulfilled After Next and Last Temple Rebuild !!!



https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness

Keywords
trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair
