BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Digital Deep State & Killware Economy | Whitney Webb
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
1306 views • 03/09/2024

As the world descends into madness, we come to learn of a new term called “Killware” which is described as cyber attacks designed to cause harm to communities. Hospitals, banks, police stations, water treatment facilities, and other infrastructure providers are targeted by groups, almost always with ties to the intelligence community.

The march towards a digital ID for all human beings is being pushed globally by some powerful people behind the scenes. They plan to connect it to a person’s internet history and social media accounts, and author, Whitney Webb, explains what the plan is and how they intend to implement it.


The importance of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in their plans cannot be overstated, as it will allow them complete control of the money supply and for the removal of privacy. Whitney reminds us that the banks are making their own crypto as well while demonizing everyone else’s.


Website: www.Macroaggressions.io

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital id
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy