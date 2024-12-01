Foreign-backed terrorists captured Kurdish-led SDF fighters, including women, north of Aleppo.

What awaits them, well you can imagine...

Cynthia... there were 3 videos of this group, people in the back of the truck, only posting 1.

Adding:

Washington's absurd statement regarding its own terrorist blitzkrieg in Syria...

▪️admits a designated terrorist organization is overrunning Syrian towns and cities;

▪️blames the Syrian government for not engaging with terrorists;

▪️feels the need to "deny" being behind the terrorists despite years of evidence proving otherwise;

▪️has done nothing and will do nothing to help Syria defend against terrorists it is "not" behind;

You can read the full statement here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/11/30/statement-by-nsc-spokesperson-sean-savett-on-syria/

