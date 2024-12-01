© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Foreign-backed terrorists captured Kurdish-led SDF fighters, including women, north of Aleppo.
What awaits them, well you can imagine...
Cynthia... there were 3 videos of this group, people in the back of the truck, only posting 1.
Adding:
Washington's absurd statement regarding its own terrorist blitzkrieg in Syria...
▪️admits a designated terrorist organization is overrunning Syrian towns and cities;
▪️blames the Syrian government for not engaging with terrorists;
▪️feels the need to "deny" being behind the terrorists despite years of evidence proving otherwise;
▪️has done nothing and will do nothing to help Syria defend against terrorists it is "not" behind;
You can read the full statement here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/11/30/statement-by-nsc-spokesperson-sean-savett-on-syria/
