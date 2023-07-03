Thousands of ducks help rice farmer eliminate weeds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
July 2, 2023
Need help with weed control? Sounds like a job for a duck squad! A Chinese farmer ‘employed’ 5,000 ducks to help eliminate weeds growing in the rice fields.
