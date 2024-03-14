Attn: If anyone is missing the Highlights for Russia and Chronicles for Palestine-Israel videos that I used to post every morning from Rybar... Rybar sadly now has those behind a paywall, Ryber+. So at least for now, I probably won't be posting them since I haven't signed up to pay.



Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: March 12-13, 2024

▪️IDF continues to strike various targets in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave. However, the fighting has finally entered a positional phase and is reduced to shelling and occasional sorties by Hamas militants.





▪️At the same time, Palestinian groups continue to launch rockets in the direction of Israeli territory. Such single salvos do not cause serious damage, and in most cases the munitions do not reach their target.





▪️Once again, humanitarian aid was dropped in various areas in and around Gaza. There were technical issues: some of the supplies hit buildings or crashed due to parachutes failing to open.





▪️In the central part of the enclave, the IDF continues to strike Palestinian-controlled territory. The fighting here has entered a positional phase with no attempts at advances or major attacks.





▪️In Khan Yunis, the IDF operation to clear the Hamad residential complex ended and Israeli soldiers withdrew from the area. Some of the buildings have been completely destroyed. Palestinian services are removing the rubble and searching for the bodies of those killed.





▪️Israeli aircraft and artillery continue to strike various areas in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. However, the intensity of the fighting is decreasing: only five IDF brigades remain in the enclave at the moment, compared to 23 at the peak of the ground operation.





▪️Daily raids by Israeli security forces continue in the West Bank. Palestinians organize ambushes and carry out terrorist attacks targeting soldiers and Israeli civilians.