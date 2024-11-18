BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1017 WHAT IS TRUTH…FAITHFULNESS IS





Bible: Yochanan (Jn) 18:33-38 What is truth?





SYNOPSIS: In the world we live in today, most everyone has their own truth. From politics to so sad even religion everyone has their own truth. The gentile Governor Pilot even said to YESHUA after being told what was truth, he said “what is truth.” Today we are going to study biblical, Kingdom truth. How does faithfulness and truth go hand in hand? How does that faithfulness play into if you get a room at the FATHER’S HOUSE?





BIBLE VERSES: Yochanan (Jn) 18:33-38 What is truth. Mattiyahu (Mat) 28:18-20 how many gentiles was this said to. Yochanan (Jn) 14:1-6 you know the way there if you are faithful. LOFR B’resheet 24:23-27 truth and faithfulness go hand in hand. Luke 12:42-46 ELOHIM will not put you in charge if you are not keeping HIS days. Psalm 119:142-144 your Torah is truth. Psalm 119:157-160 I look at traitors with disgust. Mattiyahu (Mat) 5:18 last forever. Galatians 5:22-23 what is a fruit. 1 Tim 6:10-12 pursue the truth.





Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people. Messianic Shabbat Services. Messianic Bible study. Located in Lexington, NC.





Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wednesday 7:30PM, Shabbat “Saturday” Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com





We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV





Our main website is www.bgmctv.org





SIGN UP FOR OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

www.BGMCTV.org

http://www.rumble.com/BGMCTV

www.youtube.com/bgmctv

www.facebook.com/andrew.dinnerman

www.twitter.com/rabbiAndrew

www. Thetorahnetwork.com/bgmctv

https://usa.life/bgmctv

Telegram https://t.me/BGMCTV

www.brighteon.com/channels/bgmctv

www.ugetube.com/@BGMCTV

www.bitchute.com/BGMCTV

www.yeshuatube.org