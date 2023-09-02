LOUISIANA KILLS 80% OF PORNHUB’S TRAFFIC?

THE STORY:

After its passage last year, Louisiana’s age verification law for online pornography seems to be having a big effect by placing limits on the ability of young people to access explicit porn for free on their devices.

Louisiana House Bill 142, championed by Republican State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, requires that porn sites “perform reasonable age verification methods” for visitors to be allowed to gain access.

The age verification bill was made a state law in June 2022, and since that time, mega porn website PornHub has lost 80 percent of its traffic in the Pelican State, according to Politico.

