Kate Middleton’s family revealing truths

We continue our search for reliable answers to the mystery of Kate Middleton’s ‘disappearance’.

Let’s find out how Kate was and is really doing through the subconscious feelings of her closest family.

https://www.innate.one





List of negative feelings: https://www.innate.one/60-feelings/





Kate’s photo is from here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/number10gov/52124830349/