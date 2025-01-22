The Wolverine HOWTO - DMSO + C60 = HEAL INJURIES, DETOX THE LIVER & LIVE LONGER!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://uthrivelabs.com/the-wolverine.html
The Wolverine is a unique & powerful transdermal/topical tool that can help you heal fast, detox more efficiently, manage joint issues, deal with inflammation & nerve damage, boost immune function, improve skin issues including wrinkles/scars, and so much more! It works especially well for muscle soreness, arthritis, and liver detox. With mastery of The Wolverine you will become confident in your ability to handle many issues on your own. Be sure to read and follow the protocol since this tool effectively bypasses your body's defense systems.
If you are using The Wolverine a water distiller is now 100% essential, here is a link to our favorite one:
https://vivohome.com/vivohome-4l-digital-control-304-stainless-steel-home-water-distiller-machine-with-lcd-screen-p152378157677080567-v152378157677080508