Doctor at Al Ahli hospital describes the attack, from now highly suspected Jewish Israeli defence forces
Hans Trooper
Hans Trooper
31 views • 10/20/2023

To the moderators of Brighteon ; even if you change the category of my video, I will change it right back to the category I chose for my video, which is Politics and current events, which is the appropriate category.


Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper


And to the angry feminists and the stupid femboys who support them, I don't read any comments that you may write in the comments section of my videos, nor any other comments for that matter, so get lost.


Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper


This testimony from a Palestinian doctor in the video, sheds light on the horrific and cowardly attacks, that the Jewish Israeli soldiers are conducting in Palestine.


Comment written by me ; Hans Trooper


The video by ; RT

Keywords
genocidegazaethniccleansingjewishattacksisraeliattackspalestineinvasionjewishsoldiersharassjewishattacksongazapalestinianvictimshamaspatsy
