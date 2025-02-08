Mike Benz: USAID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The USAID Rabbit Hole Is Worse Than You Think
* USAID is effectively a rent-a-riot operation.
* That raises questions about the Black Lives Matter protests.
* Mike Benz is the Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 7 February 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-mike-benz-2025