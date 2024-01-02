Firstpost
Jan 1, 2024
First Tsunami Waves Hit Japan After 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake
Tsunami waves hit Japan's coasts after a series of powerful earthquakes. The strongest earthquake measuring 7.6 struck Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan. Authorities say hazardous waves up to 5 metres were expected. The Japanese MeT office said that 21 earthquakes above 4.0 magnitude hit Japan.
