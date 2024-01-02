Firstpost





Jan 1, 2024





First Tsunami Waves Hit Japan After 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake





Tsunami waves hit Japan's coasts after a series of powerful earthquakes. The strongest earthquake measuring 7.6 struck Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan. Authorities say hazardous waves up to 5 metres were expected. The Japanese MeT office said that 21 earthquakes above 4.0 magnitude hit Japan.





---





Japan | Earthquake | Tsunami | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News





#japan #earthquake #tsunami #firstpost #worldnews #latestnews #globalnews #internationalnews #trendingnews





Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.





Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

/ @firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

/ firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

/ firstpostin





Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

/ firstpost





Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6zOIrEQIamseyg762V





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8GrKSMlABk&pp=ygUQamFwYW4gZWFydGhxdWFrZQ%3D%3D