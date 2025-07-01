BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jim Shooter, Legendary Marvel Editor & Comic Book Visionary, Dies at 73
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 2 months ago

Jim Shooter, Legendary Marvel Editor & Comic Book Visionary, Dies at 73

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Jim Shooter, the iconic writer and editor who led Marvel Comics through its groundbreaking 1980s era and co-founded Valiant Comics, has passed away at 73. From DC’s Legion of Super-Heroes to Marvel’s Secret Wars and the creation of Valiant’s universe, Shooter’s vision shaped the comic book industry for generations. Watch to learn about his legacy, career highlights, and the tributes pouring in from fans and creators.

Hashtags

#JimShooter #MarvelComics #ValiantComics #ComicBookHistory #SecretWars #ComicLegend #XMen #ComicIndustry #RestInPeace

Keywords
marvel comicsx-menbloodshotjim shootervaliant comicscomic book historysecret warsx-o manowarcomic book editordefiant comicsbroadway comicscomic industry newscomic book obituarymarvel eiccomic book legacy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy