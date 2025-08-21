© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this short video, Khimo and Prophet K explain the significance of gestures and their origins; Why it's important to guard yourselves against trendy sayings, gestures, and dances, and God's perspective on the matter.
Full Video: Episode 2: Sign Language (The Middle Finger)
https://youtu.be/Z9E46tNCwg8si=zmtak_Uob9PgVG1Y
If you are led to sow a seed into this ministry it would be greatly appreciated, you can do so at:
Cashapp: KhimoKickThatTruth
Zelle: [email protected]
PayPal: [email protected]
All donations are used to further the work in the Lord for the edifying of the church!
God bless!
Like, Follow, and Subscribe to our other platforms as well
https://www.youtube.com/@KhimoKickThatTruth
https://www.instagram.com/khimokickthattruth/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5dEuxS5XP2EV
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/khimokickthattruthome