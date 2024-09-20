Clay Clark | Who Are Our Republican Leaders? | Peter Thiel & JD Vance | “Maybe You Should Think of Wokeness as Extreme Christianity”

Clay Clark from the Thrivetime Show and The Reawaken America Tour joins us to expose who are the people and ideology behind our Republican leaders, particularly JD Vance. He explains who Peter Thiel is and how he has significantly funded and mentored JD Vance yet defining wokeness as extreme Christianity. He teaches further about Elon Musk's ultimate goal for humanity. Clay finishes by exhorting and encouraging us to read out Bibles and know what it says so that we are not deceived. Get tickets for the last Reawaken America Tour at: https://timetofreeamerica.com/. Thank you for supporting the Moms on a Mission Podcast through the affiliates below or on our website: www.momsonamission.net.





