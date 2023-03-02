BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mel K WEF Globalists gather in Davos with STUNNING New Plans to Control Us - Mel K Interview
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
838 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 03/02/2023

WEF Globalists gather in Davos with STUNNING New Plans to Control Us - Mel K Interview



Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!



A weekly show between Mel K and Flyover Conservatives discussing the most prominent things happening in our country and around the world that the corporate media won’t tell you!



FOR ALL GRAPHICS USED OR AVAILABLE FROM MEL:

► Text MEL to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



Find Mel at ► https://themelkshow.com

Connect with her on her Secure Server at ► https://themelkshow.tv



To watch more of Mel K with Flyover Conservatives, check out: https://banned.video/playlist/61d632f8e0d611569f689fd2



SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com



► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter



► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate



► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com



► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com



► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com



► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------



Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team



Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 68b81388efd8b2bc


Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy