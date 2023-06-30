Uganda President Calls Out Obama and the West for Their Gay Social Imperialism

176 views • 06/30/2023

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.