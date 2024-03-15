Dr. Pierre Kory : “Long COVID” = Long VAXX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What we all knew!
Could “long COVID” actually be long vax?
Yes, according to Dr. Pierre Kory.
In Dr. Kory’s clinical observations, “the vast majority are long vax.”
“If you look at my practice, maybe 1200 patients: 70% are long vax, not long COVID, meaning all of their issues, the syndrome, started after the vaccine, not COVID.”
Source @Laura Aboli
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/