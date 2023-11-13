THE EZEKIEL PROPHESIES PART 4

The Biblical Old Testament Book of Ezekiel provides much information regarding the LORD God Almighty's plans for His Nation Israel. Ezekiel chapters 36, 37, 38 and 39 show God's amazing love for His chosen people. And In Ezekiel chapter 39 God makes it clear that His warnings are also for the rest of the world--for His love is great and He desires that mankind be with Him forever. Amen!

Go to www.TheREDWords.website/blog for the transcript.