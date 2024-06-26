Satan always has a counterfeit.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #99; Satan always has agents and seeds in every dispensation, they have become shrouded in dark secrets and hidden agendas in these modern times. Can you recognize those agents and seeds of Satan? Religion plays a key role in Satan's plan as well; it is not related to true Christianity formed under the authority of the apostles.