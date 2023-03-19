BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Sphinx Virus aka The God Virus Short version
William Nordquist
William Nordquist
3 followers
03/19/2023

The Sphinx Virus is a newly discovered virus that is programed within the brain to detect, activate, and protect a starving population of species from extinction, whether human or otherwise. When activated, a kill-switch is flipped and the extraordinarily lethal Sphinx virus is decoded and released to eliminate the older non-producing members of the specie. Hence, The God Virus was conceived and added to the nomenclature. This virus then produces deadly prion diseases, such as, Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, the human form of Mad Cow Disease and others, such as, diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurological diseases. This lecture details what prion diseases are and their role in chronic disease. Also, prevention and reversal of these diseases is detailed.

Long versionhttps://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e248005a-1f49-4fb0-ba58-920c60a811a7
www.williamnordquist.com

Keywords
healthchronic diseaseprions
