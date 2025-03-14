Displaced from Jenin, Samar Abu Qatna’s Struggles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Displaced from the Jenin refugee camp, Samar Abu Qatna shares the hardship she and her family are enduring while living outside their homes.
Reporting: obada Tahayneh
Filmed: 02/03/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video
