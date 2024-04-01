The October 7 Hamas Attack Was an Inside Job - Watch the Documentary and Decide for Yourself

The Zionist propaganda is on an endless loop emphasizing the wanton slaughter of innocent Israeli citizens replete with now disproven claims of beheaded babies, a baby in an oven and even the rapes.



However, the repeated narrative of this attack as being a "surprise attack" is just accepted by most as a fact. Anyone who has a modicum of knowledge about the Israel defenses and surveillance of Gaza for decades already knows that explanation does not hold up to plain facts about the level of surveillance of Gaza.



This documentary confirms that suspicion with facts about that day and the time leading up to that day to conclude, there is no possible way Israeli intelligence and military was not aware of the attacks both beforehand and while they were happening. Take the time to watch this documentary and see for yourself.



