They See You as the Enemy

"In our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians," demonstrators chanted at Saturday's march, described as one of the largest political protests in U.K. history. "I am horrified by the tone, language, and incitement our own government is using to whip up hatred against its own citizens—citizens who are standing up in solidarity with the besieged and bombed citizens of Gaza," British Army veteran Nadia Mitchell wrote for OpenDemocracy
