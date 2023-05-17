POISONATION AND THE BRAIN - NEUROINFLAMMATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PROGRESSIVE COGNITIVE DECLINE
Immunization with 674–685 fragment of SARS-Cov-2 spike protein induces neuroinflammation and impairs episodic memory of mice
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0006291X22009779
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces cognitive deficit and anxiety-like behavior in mouse via non-cell autonomous hippocampal neuronal death - https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-09410-7
Spike Proteins of SARS-CoV-2 Induce Pathological Changes in Molecular Delivery and Metabolic Function in the Brain Endothelial Cells - https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/13/10/2021
Structural basis of human α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor activation
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41422-021-00509-6
Everything you need to know about choline - https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/327117
Mirrored - Remarque88