God's Blessings On Us-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 17 2024

It is Clearly Declared That the Lord Has: Blessed Us, Chosen Us, Predestined Us, and Made Us Accepted in the Beloved. We Have Many Blessings From God Such As: Being Born-Again, Security (Holy Ghost Has Sealed Us), Access to Come to God in Prayer, Discipline By the Lord, Having the Joy of the Lord, and Rejoicing For Our Name is Written in Heaven. When We Have a Dead and Empty Christian Life We Must Get Back on the Path to the Joy of the Lord.