Talking About Guardian Angels on their National Holiday - Ascension Thursday - Br Alexis Bugnolo

Brother Alexis Bugnolo, FromRome.info
May 18, 2023
Talking About Guardian Angels on their National Holiday - Ascension Thursday
Many don’t know, that, if one could say that the Angels of God have a national holiday, that it would be today: the Solemnity of the Ascension of Our Lord into Heaven. Why? — Hear what Br. Bugnolo says in this 40 minute catechesis on True Devotion to your Guardian Angel: what it is, and how to practice it, and what is the diabolic error many have fallen into…
Source: https://www.fromrome.info/category/videos/