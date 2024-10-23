Tyre, Sidon and Zarephath

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are excited to share the prophecy of Tyre and Sidon (Southern Lebanon) as it relates to the next phase of Armageddon. Armageddon is a border war for the Promised Land. To what extent does the modern state of Israel extend those borders, and to what tribes? Does it go all the way to Hamath in Syria? Or does it go to Zarephath as prophesied in Obadiah? That’s what we are watching to see.~Leeland Jones