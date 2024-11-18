The Book of Hebrews - Part 4 - "Jesus the Man" - Expository Reading

Jesus the Man

Hebrews 2:5-18 NLT

And furthermore, it is not angels who will control the future world we are talking about. [6] For in one place the Scriptures say, "What are mere mortals that you should think about them, or a son of man that you should care for him? [7] Yet for a little while you made them a little lower than the angels and crowned them with glory and honor. [8] You gave them authority over all things." Now when it says "all things," it means nothing is left out. But we have not yet seen all things put under their authority. [9] What we do see is Jesus, who for a little while was given a position "a little lower than the angels"; and because he suffered death for us, he is now "crowned with glory and honor." Yes, by God's grace, Jesus tasted death for everyone. [10] God, for whom and through whom everything was made, chose to bring many children into glory. And it was only right that he should make Jesus, through his suffering, a perfect leader, fit to bring them into their salvation. [11] So now Jesus and the ones he makes holy have the same Father. That is why Jesus is not ashamed to call them his brothers and sisters. [12] For he said to God, "I will proclaim your name to my brothers and sisters. I will praise you among your assembled people." [13] He also said, "I will put my trust in him," that is, "I and the children God has given me." [14] Because God's children are human beings-made of flesh and blood-the Son also became flesh and blood. For only as a human being could he die, and only by dying could he break the power of the devil, who had the power of death. [15] Only in this way could he set free all who have lived their lives as slaves to the fear of dying. [16] We also know that the Son did not come to help angels; he came to help the descendants of Abraham. [17] Therefore, it was necessary for him to be made in every respect like us, his brothers and sisters, so that he could be our merciful and faithful High Priest before God. Then he could offer a sacrifice that would take away the sins of the people. [18] Since he himself has gone through suffering and testing, he is able to help us when we are being tested.