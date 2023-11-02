Permafrost Emissions, Methane, Carbon & Arctic Sinkholes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colossal explosions shake a remote corner of the Siberian tundra, leaving behind massive sinkholes. In Alaska, a huge lake erupts with bubbles of inflammable gas. Scientists are discovering that these mystifying phenomena add up to a ticking time bomb, as long-frozen permafrost melts and releases vast amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. What are the implications of these dramatic developments in the Arctic? Scientists and local communities alike are struggling to grasp the scale of the methane threat and what it means for our climate future.
Official Website: https://to.pbs.org/3AOUzLz
Chapters
00:00 Introduction
02:22 Giant Sinkhole in Siberia
05:54 Evidence of Methane in Sinkholes
09:02 Alaskan Lake Bubbling
14:47 Effects of Permafrost Thaw on Climate
17:26 Native Alaskan Solutions to Permafrost
21:37 Organic Matter Impacted by Permafrost
24:44 Greenhouse Gasses Emitted from Permafrost Thaw
33:37 Fossil Methane in Earth’s Crust
42:19 Arctic Regions are Sinking
47:47 How Communities are Finding Solutions to Permafrost Melting
50:15 Conclusion
(Premiered Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 9PM ET on PBS.)