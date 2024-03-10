The fourth burning M1A1SA Abrams of the NATO Proxy Force on the outskirts of Berdychi (northwest of Donetsk).

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The fourth burning M1A1SA Abrams of the NATO Proxy Force on the outskirts of the village Berdychi (northwest of Donetsk). Destroyed by an ATGM crew of the 24th Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces
Source @R&U Videos