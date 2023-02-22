Shaman - "Congratulated the Whole Country on Defender of the Fatherland Day" - On Stage Singing his Beautiful Song, 'WE WILL RISE!' - Heroes of Russia Will Stay in Our Hearts Forever!

Shaman - Relatives, today I and 75,000 spectators and participants of the festive concert in the stands of Luzhniki Stadium on national television congratulated the whole country on Defender of the Fatherland Day!
English Lyrics translated below, but I have the original recording with better translation, already posted. https://www.brighteon.com/33e23a00-29dc-41c0-9c32-67479b22736e
It is 'We Will Rise' not Let's Rise.
Let's Rise
Versions: #1#2
Let's rise
As long as we're still living and the truth is on our side
From up beyond someone is watching us with the eyes we love
They smiled like children and marched into the skies
Let's rise
And get closer to them
Let's rise
As long as God and the truth are on our side
We'll say thanks for granting us victory
To those who found their heavens and are not with us any more
Let's rise
And singsong
Let's rise
Our eternal memory beats harder in our chest, among ourselves
Let's rise
The heroes of Russia will remain in our hearts
Till the end
Let's rise
And remember all those we have lost in this fire19
Those who were off to die for freedom, not medals
I know we will definitely meet
Let's rise
And singsong anew
Let's rise
Our eternal memory beats harder in our chest, among ourselves
Let's rise
The heroes of Russia will remain in our hearts
Till the end
We'll rise (х3)
Let's rise
Our eternal memory beats harder in our chest, among ourselves
Let's rise
The heroes of Russia will remain in our hearts
Till the end
https://lyricstranslate.com/en/vstanem-lets-rise.html