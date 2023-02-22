Shaman - "Congratulated the Whole Country on Defender of the Fatherland Day" - On Stage Singing his Beautiful Song, 'WE WILL RISE!' - Heroes of Russia Will Stay in Our Hearts Forever!

Shaman - Relatives, today I and 75,000 spectators and participants of the festive concert in the stands of Luzhniki Stadium on national television congratulated the whole country on Defender of the Fatherland Day!

English Lyrics translated below, but I have the original recording with better translation, already posted. https://www.brighteon.com/33e23a00-29dc-41c0-9c32-67479b22736e

It is 'We Will Rise' not Let's Rise.

Let's Rise

Versions: #1#2

Let's rise

As long as we're still living and the truth is on our side

From up beyond someone is watching us with the eyes we love

They smiled like children and marched into the skies

Let's rise

And get closer to them

Let's rise

As long as God and the truth are on our side

We'll say thanks for granting us victory

To those who found their heavens and are not with us any more

Let's rise

And singsong

Let's rise

Our eternal memory beats harder in our chest, among ourselves

Let's rise

The heroes of Russia will remain in our hearts

Till the end

Let's rise

And remember all those we have lost in this fire19

Those who were off to die for freedom, not medals

I know we will definitely meet

Let's rise

And singsong anew

Let's rise

Our eternal memory beats harder in our chest, among ourselves

Let's rise

The heroes of Russia will remain in our hearts

Till the end

We'll rise (х3)

Let's rise

Our eternal memory beats harder in our chest, among ourselves

Let's rise

The heroes of Russia will remain in our hearts

Till the end

https://lyricstranslate.com/en/vstanem-lets-rise.html





