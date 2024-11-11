BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LIVE Exclusive W/ Dr. Peter McCullough! Has PHARMA Already Captured The Trump Administration?
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
167 views • 6 months ago

Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


Former PHARMA Lobbyist Susie Wiles will run Donald Trump’s administration as his newly appointed Chief of Staff. This is ostensibly the most powerful position in Washington, DC and Susie’s ties to the deep state and a VERY powerful pharmaceutical lobbying corporation, Mercury Public Affairs - has MANY in the medical freedom movement very concerned.


Here’s a shallow dive on Susie from the Vermont Daily Report in June, 2024 ———>

https://vermontdailychronicle.com/big-pharma-courting-trump/

What does this mean for the Medical Freedom movement and their quest for JUSTICE regarding the COVID policy response? We discuss this and MORE today with Dr. Peter McCullough LIVE!


Watch HERE:


https://rumble.com/v5n5ya8-live-exclusive-w-dr.-peter-mccullough-has-pharma-already-captured-the-trump.html


Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy




Former PHARMA Lobbyist Susie Wiles will run Donald Trump’s administration as his newly appointed Chief of Staff. This is ostensibly the most powerful position in Washington, DC and Susie’s ties to the deep state and a VERY powerful pharmaceutical lobbying corporation, Mercury Public Affairs - has MANY in the medical freedom movement very concerned.




Here’s a shallow dive on Susie from the Vermont Daily Report in June, 2024 ———>


https://vermontdailychronicle.com/big-pharma-courting-trump/



What does this mean for the Medical Freedom movement and their quest for JUSTICE regarding the COVID policy response? We discuss this and MORE today with Dr. Peter McCullough LIVE!




Watch HERE:




https://rumble.com/v5n5ya8-live-exclusive-w-dr.-peter-mccullough-has-pharma-already-captured-the-trump.html




Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values! Learn more HERE: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy

