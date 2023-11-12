BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Garlic Butter Steak Bites
127 views • 11/12/2023

Garlic Butter Steak Bites


Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil
1½ pound sirloin steak (cut into bite size pieces)
½ teaspoon salt 
½ teaspoon pepper 
2 tablespoons butter (unsalted)
4 cloves garlic (minced)
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon parsley (fresh, chopped)


Preparation

Add the olive oil to a large skillet and heat it over high heat. Make sure the olive oil is hot, then add the steak pieces to it. Season them generously with salt and pepper. 
Cook for at least 2 minutes before stirring the steak pieces. You want to make sure you get a good sear on them. Continue cooking for another 2 minutes until they’re golden brown. If your skillet isn’t big enough, you may need to do this batches.  
Transfer the steak bites to a plate and in the same skillet add the butter. Turn the heat down to a medium and after the butter has melted, add the garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook for about 30 seconds while stirring, just until the garlic becomes aromatic and starts to brown.
Pour the garlic butter over the steak bites and toss well. Garnish with parsley and serve.


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
