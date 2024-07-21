Understanding Trump And Trump Republicans

Many think Trump has taken over the Republicans and made the Party in his own image. Regardless of what he might think he has done or what other think he has done, he is a man with an historic role. Who or what he is or who he seems to be, he has a specific purpose in life, that is intimately tied up in what the Republican Party represents at this moment in history. Whatever happened in the past and whatever the historic antecedents were, this moment is unique and peculiar and the past, regardless of what you think it tells you, is irrelevant. We will tell you why.