Cases of near-instant death when shots rolled out. Also clots, seizures, turbo cancer | Zowe Smith
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9841 followers
10
823 views • 6 months ago

"When the shots began...I [noticed]...cases...of near-instant death—like, within an hour, of multi-organ failure, massive inflammation, brain death, things that we had never ever seen before."

"Patients would [have] cancer worse than they'd ever had it...and they would be dead within a few days.

Medical whistleblower, author, and former medical coder Zowe Smith (@Zowe_TKMC) describes for Children's Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) the horrific, often fatal, ailments she observed following the rollout of the COVID injections.

"Immediately, when the shots began to be rolled out...I began to notice more cases...of near instant death, like, within an hour of multi-organ failure—massive inflammation, brain death, things that we had never ever ever seen before," Smith says. The whistleblower adds, "I was seeing all of those things, but doctors...it seemed like they weren't asking the right questions to find out if these patients were vaccinated or not, at least to me, and they weren't writing it in the medical record."...........

Full 1-hour interview:

https://rumble.com/v5fefgs

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
covid vaxxzowe smithnear-instant death
